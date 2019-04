CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland family is hoping someone has seen their pet pig, Norman.

Norman lives in an enclosure in the yard.

The family saw him last Sunday evening. On Monday, he was gone.

Norman is 50 to 60 lbs., has a white patch of hair on his head, and one blue eye and one brown eye.

They say he is friendly.

Take a look at the photos below. Call (216)375-0158 if you can help.