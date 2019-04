× Canton police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police on Wednesday posted on Facebook about a missing teenager.

They said Chloe Diane Gerber was last seen on April 20.

She is 5’5″ and weighs 115 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

No further information was given.

Anyone with information on Chloe’s whereabouts, is asked to please contact Canton police at 330-649-5800 or text CANTON followed by your tip to 847411.