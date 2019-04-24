× Browns’ Denzel Ward donates $10K to Nordonia High School football program

MACEDONIA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns’ cornerback Denzel Ward is giving back to the football program at his local alma mater.

Ward donated $10,000 to Nordonia High School’s football program on behalf of the NFL Foundation.

Nordonia Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark thanked Ward on Facebook Tuesday morning.

“Huge thanks to Denzel Ward for his generous donation on behalf of the NFL Foundation of $10,000 to NHS football program! Go Browns!” Clark wrote.

The NFL Foundation is the league’s nonprofit organization representing the 32 NFL clubs. According to their website, the foundation’s mission is to support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football and communities that support football.

Ward graduated from Nordonia High School in 2015. He helped lead his high school team to a 14-1 record and the Division II state championship game in 2014, according to his player biography. Ward was also named the Division II co-defensive player of the year. He also participated in the high school’s track and field program.

After high school, Ward played football at The Ohio State University. He was then selected by the Cleveland Brows in first round, 4th overall, during the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ward also started a scholarship foundation in his father’s name, Paul Ward, for students in the Bedford City School District, where he was served as a long-time principal.

