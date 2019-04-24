× $5,000 bond for man accused of shooting arrows at Cleveland family

CLEVELAND– The man accused of shooting arrows at a family appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court on Wednesday.

James Fumich, 29, of Rocky River, is charged with felonious assault.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a domestic argument.

Antonio Williams, 21, said he was on his front porch on West 85th Street on April 17 when Fumich drove up to the house. According to the police report, Fumich shot an arrow at the front door and through a window.

“I’m getting my wife and kids in the house because I see he’s got this weapon, and he shoots the second one as we’re in the house at this window and it shatters,” Williams said.

No one was hit by the arrows, but the family’s 4-year-old daughter was cut by broken glass.

Fumich’s case was bound over to a grand jury and his bond was set at $5,000, according to court documents.

