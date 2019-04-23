Woman who survived horrific accident thanks off-duty Euclid officer for saving her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- Margaret Hardaway has not been able to walk since she was struck by a vehicle last month in Euclid.

She spent several weeks in the hospital and is now in a rehabilitation facility.

Even though she has several broken bones and numerous injuries, she is filled with gratitude, and found a way to send a "thank you" video message to her hero, Euclid Officer James Aoki.

"Words cannot express my gratitude," Hardaway said to the officer on the video. Her attorney provided the video to FOX 8. And we shared it with Aoki.

"I got goosebumps," Aoki told FOX 8. "She didn't have to do that. I just wanted to help."

Aoki was on his way to work when he saw the crash. He said he saw Hardaway get thrown in the air after being hit by the vehicle.

"I couldn't believe it; it was awful," Aoki said. He rushed to her side and started CPR. He said a few moments later two private care ambulance workers arrived and took over.

"They did an amazing job," Aoki said.

The officer said he doesn't believe he is a hero. But Hardaway and her attorney, Tom Merriman, disagree.

"He saw a need. He acted and he made a difference. He is a hero," Merriman said.

And Hardaway added that she is stronger now because he helped her.

"He was there when I needed him," Hardaway said.

