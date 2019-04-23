‘We love the earth, it is our home,’ rapper Lil Dicky puts together star-studded collaboration in environmental call to action



There hasn’t been a music collaboration of this caliber since “We are the World” was released in 1985 to raise money for Africa.

“Earth” is 2019’s call to action.

The Lil Dicky song features more than 30 A-list stars, including Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart.

A portion of proceeds from the song, video and merchandise will go toward nonprofits working to find solutions to climate change, including the Quick Response Fund for Nature, the Shark Conservation Fund and the Carbon Cycle Institute, according to Time.

The video gained about 1 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours.