Target recalls half a million wooden toys

Target is voluntarily recalling Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles due to a choking hazard.

The recall includes 495,000 wooden toys sold between October and November of 2018.

In a press release posted on the Consumer Product and Safety Commission website, the company says no injuries have been reported.

You can return the toys for a full refund at any Target store.

The toys were sold nationwide.