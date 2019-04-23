Show Info: April 23, 2019
Appletree Books
Lynn Quintrell from Appletree Books shares a few authors you should know … just in time for summer reading!
12419 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights 44106 / 219-791-2665
Independent Bookstore Day
Saturday April 27th
Laser Pics and Gifts, LLC
Beautiful custom engraved military plaques made right here in Northeast Ohio.
31915 Center Ridge Rd., North Ridgeville
Memory Loss
Dr. James Leverenz from the Cleveland Clinic explains when you should be concerned about memory loss.
Front Entryway Design
Feel confident when welcoming guests to your home with a few tips from Colleen Primm, owner of Colleen Primm Designs.
Gardeners of Greater Cleveland
Hank Doll from the Gardeners of Greater Cleveland chats about spring gardening and details on how you can join the club.
Plant Sale
May 16-18
Rockefeller Park Greenhouse
750 E 88th Street, Cleveland
annuals, perennials, herbs and more!
Kamper City
Take your family vacation on the road this summer! It’s an easy process thanks to Kamper City.
5549 Akron-Cleveland Rd., Peninsula / 330-650-1491
Marley Sophia
Knowing the ingredients you put on your body is just as important as what you put in your body. Donia Gassi from Marley Sohpia chats about her line of skincare.
Mother’s Day Shopping Event
Marley Sophia Naturals
Saturday, May 4th 1-4pm
The 3 Spot
13855 Ridge Road, North Royalton
Shop now- April 27th
Save 25% code: MARLEYTRIBE25
Summit Sound
Alpine X-Perience
noon-8p April 30th
8027 Darrow Road, Twinsburg
Product demos, car displays and more
