Show Info: April 23, 2019

Appletree Books

Lynn Quintrell from Appletree Books shares a few authors you should know … just in time for summer reading!

12419 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights 44106 / 219-791-2665

Independent Bookstore Day

Saturday April 27th

12419 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights

http://appletree-books.com/

Beautiful custom engraved military plaques made right here in Northeast Ohio.

www.laserpicsandgifts.com

31915 Center Ridge Rd., North Ridgeville

Memory Loss

Dr. James Leverenz from the Cleveland Clinic explains when you should be concerned about memory loss.

Front Entryway Design

Feel confident when welcoming guests to your home with a few tips from Colleen Primm, owner of Colleen Primm Designs.

Gardeners of Greater Cleveland

Hank Doll from the Gardeners of Greater Cleveland chats about spring gardening and details on how you can join the club.

Plant Sale

May 16-18

Rockefeller Park Greenhouse

750 E 88th Street, Cleveland

annuals, perennials, herbs and more!

GardenersOfGreaterCleveland.org

Take your family vacation on the road this summer! It’s an easy process thanks to Kamper City.

5549 Akron-Cleveland Rd., Peninsula / 330-650-1491

Knowing the ingredients you put on your body is just as important as what you put in your body. Donia Gassi from Marley Sohpia chats about her line of skincare.

Mother’s Day Shopping Event

Marley Sophia Naturals

Saturday, May 4th 1-4pm

The 3 Spot

13855 Ridge Road, North Royalton

www.marleysophianaturals.com

Shop now- April 27th

Save 25% code: MARLEYTRIBE25

www.marleysophianaturals.com

Alpine X-Perience

noon-8p April 30th

8027 Darrow Road, Twinsburg

Product demos, car displays and more

www.SummitSound.net.