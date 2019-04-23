Scattered showers across Northeast Ohio Tuesday with highs in the 60s, cooler tomorrow

Posted 5:27 am, April 23, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A line of showers and storms will develop after 8 a.m. Tuesday.  There are two chances of rain Tuesday with the main line traveling from west to east starting around 8 a.m. and gradually rolling east through mid-afternoon.

The cold front will spawn another line of showers (T) which will move through during the late afternoon and will be impacting southern and southeastern areas between 3 and 6 p.m. directly followed by cooler temps.

