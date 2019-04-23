× Owner of Casket Store in Parma arrested for theft, accused of not providing headstones

PARMA, Ohio– The owner of The Casket Store in Parma was arrested for theft.

Karen Hayes accepted payment for products and never fulfilled the orders, according to Parma police.

The police department posted about Hayes’ arrest Tuesday morning on Facebook. Within an hour dozens of people shared their own experiences with the funeral services business with comments like, “Exactly what she did to us,” “She did that to me in 2013 after my brother died,” and, “It took us over a year to get a stone for my father-in-law’s grave.”

Brittany Casteele told FOX 8 News her grandfather paid for a headstone when her grandmother passed away in January 2018. When she learned he never received it, she contacted The Casket Store and got the runaround from Hayes, Casteele said.

“How dare anyone take advantage of my grandfather?” Casteele said. “The more I looked into things I realized that we’re not the only ones and this woman was disrespecting not only us, but our loved ones who have passed.”

Casteele said she eventually got in contact with a member of Hayes’ family, who delivered the headstone.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234 or Det. Connor at 440-887-7332.