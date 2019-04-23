OBJ asks for ‘best place to eat’ and other spots to ‘hit up’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s not always easy moving to a new city.

But for Odell Beckham, Jr., he’s got thousands of fans to help him adjust to life in Northeast Ohio.

The Browns wide receiver took to Twitter on Monday night to ask, “What’s the best place to eat in Cleveland!!?!”

What’s the best place to eat in Cleveland !!?! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

He got thousands of responses. Fans suggested Townhall, Marble Room, Melt Bar and Grilled, Barrio, Winking Lizard, and countless other restaurants.

It wasn’t just food on his mind. OBJ also asked what other spots he should “hit up in the land!!!!”

What other spots should I hit up in the land!!!! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

He got hundreds of responses to that.

The Indians invited him to throw out a first pitch.

First pitch, Odell. First pitch. — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 23, 2019

Local comedian Mike Polk Jr. suggested he make a trip to “Swings ‘n Things.”

Absolute Intense Wrestling invited him to hang with them on Friday night.

Come hang with us this Friday night. pic.twitter.com/RA8PxzSkpc — Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) April 23, 2019

