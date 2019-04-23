× Oakwood police looking for missing ‘endangered’ 17-year-old girl

OAKWOOD, Ohio — The Oakwood Police Department in Cuyahoga County has put out an alert for a missing “endangered” teenager.

According to a release, Brittany Case, 17, was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Brittany is 5’3″ and weighs 200 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt; gray khaki pants; and, possibly, a black and white windbreaker.

If you know Brittany’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Oakwood police at 440-232-1035.

