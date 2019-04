× MasterChef Junior Live! coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND– MasterChef Junior Live! is coming to the KeyBank State Theatre in Cleveland on Oct. 5

The show, based on hit FOX program, features head-to-head cooking competitions and Q&A sessions with past contestants. It’s the first live tour for MasterChef Junior.

It’s an all-ages show for the whole family.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and start at $29. They are available at MasterChefJuniorLive.com or playhousesquare.org.