Man accused of shooting bow and arrow at a family in Cleveland

CLEVELAND- A Rocky River man is in custody after Cleveland police say he shot a bow and arrow at a family, injuring a four-year-old girl. Investigators believe the attack stemmed from a domestic argument.

Twenty-one-year-old Antonio Williams' front window remained shattered Tuesday, nearly a week after police say it was struck by an arrow.

"We get home from the dollar store and the dude pulls up in here,” Williams said.

Antonio says, at around 4:30 p.m. on April 17, he got into an argument with 29-year-old James Fumich.

According to a Cleveland police report, about four hours later, Fumich drove up to Antonio's home on West 85th Street while his family, including two young children, sat on the front porch.

"He comes up with a crossbow, like a deer-hunting crossbow and shoots the first one at the door and it doesn't do anything. I'm getting my wife and kids in the house because I see he's got this weapon and he shoots the second one as we're in the house at this window and it shatters," Williams said.

Antonio says he ran outside after Fumich, who he has known for a couple of months. He says the two have had ongoing disputes.

"So I chase him and, you know, grab him or do something until the police get here 'cause I had already called the police and he skirts off and drives down towards Madison," said Williams.

The arrow missed hitting anyone, but the broken glass cut his four-year-old.

"When the arrow came through the window, glass flew and sprayed everywhere and a little bit of glass hit her cheek. She is completely fine; it was just a very small scratch," said Williams.

Friday, two days later, Cleveland police issued an arrest warrant for James Fumich. He turned himself in on Monday.

"I'm worried about my kids. I don't need somebody attacking my home, vandalizing my property," Williams said.

Cleveland police recovered two arrows, one from inside the house on the kitchen floor, and another in the alley in front of the home.

James Fumich is charged with felonious assault.

