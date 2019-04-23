Man accused in Warren Amber Alert released from jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN, Ohio -- The man accused of causing an Amber Alert was released from jail Tuesday night.

James Stennett, 20, was back in court earlier in the day.

During the hearing, a judge ruled Stennett is not a threat to himself or others. His bond was lowered.

Stennett, the non-custodial father of a two-month-old boy, is accused of taking his son last week from the home he shared with the baby's mother.

Both the boy and Stennett were found in good condition hours after the Amber Alert was issued.

You can watch video from a past report in the video; read more, here.