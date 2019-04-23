LSU gymnastics’ billboard celebrating 2nd place causes controversy

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – The LSU Tigers gymnastics team finished in 2nd place Saturday with its second-best score ever in their NCAA championchip final.
LSU Athletics put up a billboard congratulating the team.
The billboard got national attention when former ESPN analyst Darren Rovell quoted the LSU Athletics tweet and replied, “No, you can’t put up a billboard for coming in second.”
Of course, many people came to the team’s defense, while others likened it to giving everyone a participation trophy.
By the looks of the celebration by the gymnastics team, there did not appear to be any losers in the competition.
