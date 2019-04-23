LSU gymnastics’ billboard celebrating 2nd place causes controversy

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – The LSU Tigers gymnastics team finished in 2nd place Saturday with its second-best score ever in their NCAA championchip final.

LSU Athletics put up a billboard congratulating the team.

The billboard got national attention when former ESPN analyst Darren Rovell quoted the LSU Athletics tweet and replied, “No, you can’t put up a billboard for coming in second.”

No, you can’t put up a billboard for coming in second. https://t.co/wxDPqBNzNr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 21, 2019

Of course, many people came to the team’s defense, while others likened it to giving everyone a participation trophy.

By the looks of the celebration by the gymnastics team, there did not appear to be any losers in the competition.

"There is nothing to regret because we had an amazing meet and an amazing year." pic.twitter.com/2GXOXSpxo6 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 21, 2019

The greatest four-year run in the history of this program. Thank you will never be enough. 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/2UnHDTItEX — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 21, 2019

Tiger Nation, THANK YOU 💜👑 pic.twitter.com/M5cy5bZWUI — McKenna Kelley (@mckennamckelley) April 21, 2019

It will always be bigger than gymnastics 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/G5UwdHnugh — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 21, 2019