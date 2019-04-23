× Location announced for Cleveland-area ‘Mario Kart’ race

MEDINA, Ohio– We now know the location for Mushroom Rally coming to Northeast Ohio later this summer.

The go-kart race inspired by “Mario Kart” will be held at High Voltage Karting on Foundry Street in Medina on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.

“We’re really excited to host Mushroom Rally,” said Tim Obert, general manager of High Voltage Karting, in a news release on Tuesday. “It has a fanatical following around the world and is just great fun. I guess it’s all come full-circle because we used to ride go-karts as kids, then we played karting video games, and now we’re racing go-karts with video game characters. That’s just awesome!”

Tickets are $55 per person and available online here. Costumes are provided or you can wear your own.

