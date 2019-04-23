× Local band thanks Northeast Ohio for support after most of drum kit found

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The local band Cats on Holiday is thanking Northeast Ohio for its support in helping them get back most of their drum kit.

Earlier this month, Dennis DeVito from the band said their van was parked behind West End Tavern, located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, when it was stolen. Inside the van was the drum set.

The band said on Facebook that “someone willing to steal the livelihood from a hard working musician will be trying to sell it to one of you this weekend.”

On Sunday, the Cats on Holiday gave a wonderful update: “Once again, Cleveland’s vibrant music scene steps up!”

The band said, thanks to everyone who shared their social media post, there were multiple tips to Lakewood police, who recovered the “damaged van and much of the drum kit.”

The band extended an invitation to join them for “Drummin’ Up Support for Toby’s Stolen Drums & Van” on Friday, April 26 at Brothers Lounge on Detroit Ave. to help pay for the prized set of cymbals that were not found, and also to help pay for damage to the van.

