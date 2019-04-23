× Judge denies driving privileges for woman who crashed into house, killing mother and injuring son

ELYRIA, Ohio– The woman who crashed into an Amherst house, killing a woman and injuring her son, will not get her driver’s license back yet.

Adrianna Young, 27, filed a motion to have her driving privileges reinstated in March. On Monday, Lorain County Common Pleas Judge James Miraldi denied that request, according to court documents.

Young was texting while driving on July 28, 2015 when she lost control of her car on Leavitt Road, investigators said. The car careened across a field and smashed into a house.

Debra Majkut, 34, was killed when the vehicle landed on top of her and her infant son. Neighbors lifted the car so Majkut’s 12-year-old could pull the baby to safety.

The 5-month-old suffered severe burns on his face from the car’s exhaust system and required multiple surgeries.

Young pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Miraldi sentenced her to 54 months in prison and suspended her driver’s license for the rest of her life. She was granted early release after about six months behind bars because of good behavior.

