CLEVELAND, Oh -- RECESS has been added to the Edgewater LIVE music lineup for the summer of 2019. The Northeast Ohio band first gained recognition years ago when the members were in middle school and the band's version of Journey's 'Separate Ways' went viral. While the band covers a variety of popular hit songs they also just released their 2nd EP of original music. You can learn more about the band RECESS by clicking here.