YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for Barbara Tschantz.

She is 82-years-old, 5’4″ and 108 lbs.

She left her sister’s home on Meadowbrook Avenue in Youngstown around 10 a.m. Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

Tschantz has dementia.

She was driving a silver 2010 Chevy Malibu with Ohio plate number HOPE25.

Call 911 if you see her.

