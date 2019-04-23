Cleveland Metroparks announces more than 65 events for summer concert lineup

Cleveland Metroparks has announced its summer entertainment lineup.
Edgewater LIVE kicks off May 30.
EDGEWATER LIVE LINEUP:
May 30: Cleveland’s Breakfast Club | ’80s Rock
June 6: Bronx Country | Country
June 13: Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band | Reggae
June 20: Front Porch Lights | Indie Rock
June 27: Recess | Pop / Rock
July 11: The Benjaminz | R&B / Motown
July 18: Disco Inferno | Disco / Funk / ’70s & ‘80s
July 25: The Cover Ups | ‘90s / Rocking Dance Party
August 1: The Prince Project Band | Prince Tribute Band
There will also be shows at Euclid Beach, Garfield Park, Rocky River Reservation and South Chagrin Reservation.
You can see the full list here.