Cleveland Metroparks announces more than 65 events for summer concert lineup

Cleveland Metroparks has announced its summer entertainment lineup.

Edgewater LIVE kicks off May 30.

EDGEWATER LIVE LINEUP:

May 30: Cleveland’s Breakfast Club | ’80s Rock

June 6: Bronx Country | Country

June 13: Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band | Reggae

June 20: Front Porch Lights | Indie Rock

June 27: Recess | Pop / Rock

July 11: The Benjaminz | R&B / Motown

July 18: Disco Inferno | Disco / Funk / ’70s & ‘80s

July 25: The Cover Ups | ‘90s / Rocking Dance Party

August 1: The Prince Project Band | Prince Tribute Band

There will also be shows at Euclid Beach, Garfield Park, Rocky River Reservation and South Chagrin Reservation.

You can see the full list here.