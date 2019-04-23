Cleveland Metroparks announces 65+ summer concerts and musical events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Cleveland Metroparks announced their summer entertainment lineup on Fox 8 News in the Morning. With over 65 concerts and musical events spanning the park district, CEO Brian Zimmerman explained to Wayne Dawson that there is something for every musical taste. The popular Edgewater LIVE and Euclid Beach Concert Lineup anchors the summer festivities, additional concerts are scheduled at the Rocky River and South Chagrin Reservations. Urban Line Dancing and West African Drum Circle activities also will be offered at Euclid Beach and Garfield Park. Click here for the entire summer lineup happening all over the Cleveland Metroparks.

Edgewater LIVE is presented by Cuyahoga Community College and Euclid Beach LIVE is presented by Dollar Bank. Orlando Watson from Tri-C explained to Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how the summer concerts actually help local students studying music and recording arts.