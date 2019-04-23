Akron police work to ID church break-in suspect

Posted 4:21 pm, April 23, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating a break-in at a church.

A man broke the side door window at Faith Temple Church on Sylvan Avenue in Akron on April 14, police said. He stole items before fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Forney at 330-375-2464, the tip line at 330-3750TIP or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.