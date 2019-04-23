Akron police work to ID church break-in suspect

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating a break-in at a church.

A man broke the side door window at Faith Temple Church on Sylvan Avenue in Akron on April 14, police said. He stole items before fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Forney at 330-375-2464, the tip line at 330-3750TIP or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.