20-year-old who assaulted teen to stop a child rape has died

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio – The Lake County Coroner’s office tells FOX 8 Rick Adams has died.

The 20-year-old was arrested March 21 after assaulting a 17-year-old and posting a video to his Facebook page.

“I kinda blacked out,” Adams said previously in an interview with the FOX 8 I-Team. “I saw a 17-year-old molesting a 5-year-old. I wanted to help the young boy and that was all I was thinking about was getting it stopped.”

Adams pleaded guilty April 10.

In a GoFundMe page posted by Adams’ uncle, the family says he was found unresponsive in his bed Monday night.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with rape. His case is still pending.

