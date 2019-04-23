17 students at one Ohio high school earn perfect ACT scores

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A high school in Cincinnati is celebrating an amazing achievement — 17 times over!
According to Walnut Hills High School, 17 of its students earned perfect scores on the ACT test during the 2018-19 calendar.
The school said the following eight seniors and nine juniors earned the perfect score of 36:
Seniors
Nolan Brown
Raymond Conroy
Matthew Dumford
Peter Hattemer
Antoine Langree
Nathan Miller
Milan Parikh
Naomi Stoner
Juniors
Suvan Adhikari
Meoshea Britt
Gabrielle Chiong
Nickolas Deck
Bridget Fuller
Evan Peters
Mohit Pinninti
Dhruv Rungta
Alan Zhang
“I have never heard of so many students in one school earning a perfect score,” said Ed Curry, spokesperson for ACT, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.
According to the district’s website, ACT reports that about one-tenth of one percent of students who take the exam nationwide earn a perfect score.
Principal John Chambers said, via the district’s website, 23 Walnut High School seniors just missed a perfect score, earning 35 out of a possible 36.
Congratulations to all of the students!