17 students at one Ohio high school earn perfect ACT scores

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A high school in Cincinnati is celebrating an amazing achievement — 17 times over!

According to Walnut Hills High School, 17 of its students earned perfect scores on the ACT test during the 2018-19 calendar.

The school said the following eight seniors and nine juniors earned the perfect score of 36:

Seniors

Nolan Brown

Raymond Conroy

Matthew Dumford

Peter Hattemer

Antoine Langree

Nathan Miller

Milan Parikh

Naomi Stoner

Juniors

Suvan Adhikari

Meoshea Britt

Gabrielle Chiong

Nickolas Deck

Bridget Fuller

Evan Peters

Mohit Pinninti

Dhruv Rungta

Alan Zhang

“I have never heard of so many students in one school earning a perfect score,” said Ed Curry, spokesperson for ACT, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.

According to the district’s website, ACT reports that about one-tenth of one percent of students who take the exam nationwide earn a perfect score.

Principal John Chambers said, via the district’s website, 23 Walnut High School seniors just missed a perfect score, earning 35 out of a possible 36.

Congratulations to all of the students!

