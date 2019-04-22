× WJW among Tribune Broadcasting stations honored to receive digital innovation award

CHICAGO — Several Tribune Broadcasting stations were given digital innovation awards and WJW was so honored to be among them.

Tribune said a total of eight awards — more than any other media organization — were presented to Tribune Broadcasting stations at the Local Media Association (LMA) Digital Revenue Summit in Chicago Monday night.

WPIX in New York received five honors; KTLA in Los Angeles, KTXL in Sacramento, and WJW also received honors.

WJW FOX 8 News was proud to receive third place for “Best Social Media Strategy.”

Steve Baron, VP/Digital and Head of Products, was named Digital News Innovator of the Year by LMA.

