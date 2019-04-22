WJW among Tribune Broadcasting stations honored to receive digital innovation award

Posted 9:21 pm, April 22, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Several Tribune Broadcasting stations were given digital innovation awards and WJW was so honored to be among them.

Tribune said a total of eight awards — more than any other media organization — were presented to Tribune Broadcasting stations at the Local Media Association (LMA) Digital Revenue Summit in Chicago Monday night.

WPIX in New York received five honors; KTLA in Los Angeles, KTXL in Sacramento, and WJW also received honors.

WJW FOX 8 News was proud to receive third place for “Best Social Media Strategy.”

Steve Baron, VP/Digital and Head of Products, was named Digital News Innovator of the Year by LMA.

Read more, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.