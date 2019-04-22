Windham school superintendent charged with having sexual relationship with student

WINDHAM, Ohio – A Portage County school superintendent who had been placed on administrative leave earlier this month has been indicted on charges that she had sexual relations with a student.

Laura Amero, 35, faces two felony counts of sexual battery, 2 felony counts of attempted sexual battery, and two counts of intimidation.

Amero is the superintendent of Windham Exempted Village Schools.

The indictments state Amero engaged in sexual conduct between February 2017 and May of that same year, with a student who was 16.

The indictments also state Amero attempted to engage in sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student between September 2015 and May 2016.

The intimidation charges are connected to an incident that took place March 28, 2019.