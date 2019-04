× Westlake police search for missing 16-year-old

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Westlake police are looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Jalen Beach was last seen leaving the Wendy’s at the corner of Crocker and Detroit roads around 11 p.m. Sunday.

He is 5’3″ and weighs 130 lbs.

Jalen was wearing an Ohio State sweatshirt and blue jogging pants.

If you can help, call (440)871)3311.

Other missing cases here.