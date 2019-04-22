Two dead, 2 hurt following shooting outside Cleveland bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that killed two people.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a bar at the intersection of Barber Ave. and W. 25th St.

A sign on the building says "Club Benefico & Recreativo Alma Yaucana."

A Facebook page for the club identifies it as Club Alma Yaucana de Cleveland.

Two people died in the shooting. One person is in critical condition. Another person has serious injuries.

There were nearly 30 evidence markers in the parking lot including shell casings and bullet holes in cars.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said Stacey Frey's police source confirmed three people were dead.