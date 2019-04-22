× Suspect in custody after Mentor standoff

MENTOR, Ohio– A man is in custody after a standoff in Mentor Sunday night.

Officers were called to a home on Grace Drive for a domestic violence incident shortly before 9 p.m. Mentor police said the victim left the house and went to a neighbor’s to call police before going to the hospital.

When officers arrived, the suspect, 56-year-old John R. Sines, refused to come outside and barricaded himself in the house, according to police. He reportedly had a gun and threatened to use it.

The SWAT team tried several times to get Sines to surrender, but he refused, police said. They entered the house just before 6 a.m. and took the suspect into custody.

Mentor police said they recovered a gun from the scene.

Sines was taken to the Mentor City Jail, and charged with felonious assault, kidnapping, aggravated menacing and obstructing official business.

The victim was treated and released from TriPoint Medical Center. No one else was injured in the incident.