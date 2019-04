Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for a beautiful Monday! Try to get outside and enjoy the warmer temps; starting around lunchtime we’ll be in the mid 60s.

Sunshine end-to-end with equal opportunity warmth coming for all. Enjoy Earth Day or Dyngus Day outside!

Storms roll in on Tuesday around noon and some could have strong winds behind these storms in another cold front so temperatures will take a dip.

