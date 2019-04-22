South Euclid family reunited with dog who had been missing for a year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio - Bruno the dog is back at home after a year-long journey.

Bruno went missing from his South Euclid home on April 13, 2018.

A year later to the day, the Perlman's received a phone call from an animal shelter in the Florida Panhandle.

Workers there had scanned Bruno's micro-chip and found out who he belonged to.

The Perlman family shared pictures and video with FOX 8 of the happy reunion.

How Bruno ended up in Florida is likely a story that will never be told.