South Euclid family reunited with dog who had been missing for a year

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio - Bruno the dog is back at home after a year-long journey.
Bruno went missing from his South Euclid home on April 13, 2018.
A year later to the day, the Perlman's received a phone call from an animal shelter in the Florida Panhandle.
Workers there had scanned Bruno's micro-chip and found out who he belonged to.
The Perlman family shared pictures and video with FOX 8 of the happy reunion.
How Bruno ended up in Florida is likely a story that will never be told.
Photo Gallery
41.523108 -81.518455