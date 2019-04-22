Search underway for missing 2-year-old with autism in Summit County

CLINTON, Ohio - The Summit County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 2-year-old boy with autism in Clinton Monday.
The search is in the area of Killinger and Christman Road.
The child went to bed at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
At 1:30 a.m., the parents called the sheriff when the child was not in his bed.
The parents found a door to the house open.
There is a large-scale law enforcement presence searching around the home.
It's a very rural area.
Search crews are on ATVs and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is in the air with a helicopter.
Crews will also search on horseback when the sun comes up.
