Search underway for missing 2-year-old with autism in Summit County

CLINTON, Ohio - The Summit County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 2-year-old boy with autism in Clinton Monday.

The search is in the area of Killinger and Christman Road.

The child went to bed at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

At 1:30 a.m., the parents called the sheriff when the child was not in his bed.

The parents found a door to the house open.

There is a large-scale law enforcement presence searching around the home.

It's a very rural area.

Search crews are on ATVs and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is in the air with a helicopter.

Crews will also search on horseback when the sun comes up.

