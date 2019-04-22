Search underway for missing 2-year-old with autism in Summit County

Posted 5:25 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44AM, April 22, 2019

CLINTON, Ohio - The Summit County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 2-year-old boy with autism in Clinton Monday.

The search is in the area of Killinger and Christman Road.

The child went to bed at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

At 1:30 a.m., the parents called the sheriff when the child was not in his bed.

The parents found a door to the house open.

There is a large-scale law enforcement presence searching around the home.

It's a very rural area.

Search crews are on ATVs and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is in the air with a helicopter.

Crews will also search on horseback when the sun comes up.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.

Google Map for coordinates 40.930036 by -81.515342.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.