Sandy Alomar Jr.’s daughter to sing national anthem during All-Stars Futures Game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It looks like talent runs in the family for former Indians catcher Sandy Alomar Jr.

His daughter, Brianna Alomar, will be singing the national anthem at the All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland on July 7.

The professional singer shared the news on her Facebook page recently.

She went on to say in her post that the opportunity is especially meaningful because her dad was MVP of the last All-Star game played in Cleveland back in 1997.

***For continuing coverage, CLICK HERE.***