Police source confirms at least three dead following shooting outside Cleveland bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left at least three people dead.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of a bar at the intersection of Barber Ave. and W. 25th St.

A sign on the building says "Club Benefico & Recreativo Alma Yaucana."

A Facebook page for the club identifies it as Club Alma Yaucana de Cleveland.

A police source confirmed to Fox 8's Stacey Frey that at least three people were killed in the shooting.

A fourth person was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in unknown condition.

There were nearly 30 evidence markers in the parking lot including shell casings and bullet holes in cars.

Stay with Fox 8 for updates on this developing story.