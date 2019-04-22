One theater decided to change the name of the ‘Hellboy’ movie on its sign

It’s been in the theaters for a couple weeks now, but the movie “Hellboy” is getting a little more publicity because of what one movie theater reportedly did in the southern U.S.

According to a tweet from over the weekend, one theater decided to change the name of the movie on its marquee and called it “Heckboy.”

The person said, “When you ask what it’s like living in a small town in the bible belt, I give you exhibit A.”

It’s not known exactly where in the U.S. this happened, but the tweet has gone viral.

