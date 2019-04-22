Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- It will be a fairly ideal night to check out the Lyrid meteor shower. Sky-watchers can expect to see about 18 meteors per hour (or roughly 1 every 4-5 minutes). Our planet will be passing through the trail of the Comet Thatcher. A few high clouds are expected tonight with more clouds arriving during the predawn hours with temperatures in the mid 50s.

A line of showers and storms will develop after 8 a.m. Tuesday. There are two chances of rain Tuesday with the main line traveling from west to east starting ~8am and gradually rolling east through mid-afternoon.

The cold front will spawn another line of showers (T) which will move through during the late afternoon and will be impacting southern and southeastern areas between 3 and 6 p.m. directly followed by cooler temps.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast. Get weather updates.