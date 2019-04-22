Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

Posted 9:51 pm, April 22, 2019, by

CLEVELAND- It will be a fairly ideal night to check out the Lyrid meteor shower.  Sky-watchers can expect to see about 18 meteors per hour (or roughly 1 every 4-5 minutes).  Our planet will be passing through the trail of the Comet Thatcher.  A few high clouds are expected tonight with more clouds arriving during the predawn hours with temperatures in the mid 50s.

A line of showers and storms will develop after 8 a.m. Tuesday.  There are two chances of rain Tuesday with the main line traveling from west to east starting ~8am and gradually rolling east through mid-afternoon.

The cold front will spawn another line of showers (T) which will move through during the late afternoon and will be impacting southern and southeastern areas between 3 and 6 p.m. directly followed by cooler temps.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast. Get weather updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.