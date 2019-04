Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Tina Perry is 50 and was last seen April 1 in Cleveland.

That day her daughter her dropped her off at the corner of Lorain Ave and W 105th St.

She uses an electric wheelchair and has a trach in her neck.

If you have any information call (216)623-2704.

