Missing 2-year-old found alive after overnight search in Summit County

GREEN, Ohio – The search for a 2-year-old boy in Green had a happy ending Monday.

Kaven Fisher went to bed at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

At 1:30 a.m., Kaven’s parents called the sheriff. They said they checked on Kaven and he was not in his bed. They couldn’t find him anywhere in the house and one of the doors to the home was open.

There was a large-scale law enforcement presence searching around the home overnight.

The child was found around 9 a.m.

The boy appears to be okay.

40.945890 -81.483171