Missing 2-year-old found alive after overnight search in Summit County

Posted 9:07 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:11AM, April 22, 2019

GREEN, Ohio – The search for a 2-year-old boy in Green had a happy ending Monday.

Kaven Fisher went to bed at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kaven Fisher

At 1:30 a.m., Kaven’s parents called the sheriff. They said they checked on Kaven and he was not in his bed. They couldn’t find him anywhere in the house and one of the doors to the home was open.

There was a large-scale law enforcement presence searching around the home overnight.

The child was found around 9 a.m.

The boy appears to be okay.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 40.945890 by -81.483171.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.