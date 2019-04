CLEVELAND, Ohio — She really is just “Jenny from the Block.”

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez made an appearance at Sunday’s Indians game.

Great seeing @JLo on our block…the corner of Carnegie & Ontario!!😁 pic.twitter.com/f5aqb8LA5f — Slider (@SliderTheMascot) April 22, 2019

Indians mascot Slider tweeted a picture with the caption, “Great seeing @JLo on our block… the corner of Carnegie & Ontario!!”

Lopez’s fiance is former baseball great Alex Rodriguez. He is part of the “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast team for ESPN — which broadcast the game.

The Atlanta Braves beat the Indians 11 – 5.