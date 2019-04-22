I-Team: Officials investigating possible hack on Cleveland airport’s flight info displays

CLEVELAND– Visitors at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Monday will likely find the flight information displays blank.

The monitors that typically show flight departures and arrivals, as well as baggage claim locations, are dark.

Multiple sources told the FOX 8 I-Team the city is looking into the possibility someone hacked into the airport IT system.

At this point, the computer trouble has not affected the control tower or flight operations or security, the I-Team learned.

We’ve reached out to the airport and Cleveland City Hall with inquiries, and we are waiting for return calls.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.