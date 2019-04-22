I-Team: New questions over death of 8-year-old girl after mysterious crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found more questions for a driver after a strange crash that killed 8-year-old Khloe Nida. A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the driver, 77-year-old Gloria Bartek.

Last September, police say Bartek barreled across a parking lot, then across busy Engle Road in Brook Park, and the car hit and killed Khloe as she took milk into the house for her grandparents.

Brook Park police filed criminal charges, but attorney Craig Bashein said the criminal case has left so much mystery.

Bashein said, "We certainly have a lot of hard questions as to what happened and why." He added, "From the beginning, it seems like this driver has not taken responsibility for what occurred. Immediately after the accident she claimed a defect or a problem in her motor vehicle, that would cause her car to travel what appears to be over 200 yards at a high rate of speed."

The I-Team tracked down the senior citizen driver by phone. She didn't want to answer questions. Records show she has pleaded no contest to negligent vehicular homicide. That charge does not carry much time behind bars. Brook Park police hired experts to go over the car. Police say the experts found no mechanical problems.

Attorney Bashein said, "The defendant will have to provide under oath testimony in our case, and there will be in-depth questioning of what occurred and why.”

Khloe’s death touched the community, sparking fundraisers and support for her family.

While the civil case is just beginning to move through court, Gloria Bartek is waiting for sentencing on the criminal case. Police say the maximum punishment is up to six months and a $1,000 fine.

