Great Lakes International Kite Festival coming to Headlands Beach State Park

MENTOR, Ohio– The inaugural Great Lakes International Kite Festival is coming to Mentor Headlands Beach State Park next month.

More than 150 people are expected to show off their skills during the event on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The city of Mentor said three master from China will fly traditional dragon kits, which weigh up to 45 pounds and are up to 50 meters long.

There will also be kite building and flying demonstrations for kids.