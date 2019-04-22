Grass cutting program to help seniors no longer free in local town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- As people in Valley View revved up their motors to mow the lawn Monday night, the village’s change to the senior grass cutting program was the talk of the town.

“It doesn’t affect me yet. I still feel like I can handle it plus I like the exercise,” said Ed DiFiore, resident.

Earlier this month, city council voted to change the program.

Now, they will charge senior citizens $100 a year to cut the grass when it used to be free.

“This has been going on, this is nothing new. They knew I didn’t like it,” said Mayor Jerry Piasecki.

Piasecki said he was against the change and doesn’t understand why city council chose the free grass-cutting program to cut.

“There are lot of things in our community that is free: free pavilions, free sports outfits for the kids, the adult programs, no charge -- free plowing for snow,” said Piasecki.

The program is available to those 65 years and older, as long as there isn’t someone living there who is at least 16 years old who can cut the grass for them.

The mayor said they serviced 110 senior citizens last year.

“I think 100 dollars is fair. Unfortunately, I think people have taken advantage of the situation in the past,” said Doug Moore, resident.

“It would depend on their budget or income they are on but, yeah, it could affect someone,” said DiFiore.

The change went into effect immediately.

The village is still accepting applications to the program.