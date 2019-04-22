× Fairview Park school district changes logo with Native American imagery

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – The Fairview Park City Warriors will start looking a little different.

The school district has unveiled a new logo.

The “New Warrior” was designed Mark Hull.

He’s the parent of a Fairview Park graduate and an 11th grader.

“For us this represents the beginning of a new era in the history of Fairview Park Schools,” said Chris Vicha, principal of Fairview High School and Lewis F. Mayer Middle School.

“It seemed like the timing was perfect with the renovations to our buildings, the strategic plan update, and a new athletic conference.”

“We did not have a clear brand identity among our sports teams and programs, specifically,” he added. “Teams were using different logos, variations of those logos, and nothing was consistent. And most importantly, students were telling us that they didn’t relate to any of it.”

The district will gradually phase in the new logo as part of the rebranding process. For athletics, it will be a part of the regular athletic uniform rotation.

“Everyone should have the new logo on their uniforms by 2022,” said Joe Dianetti, athletics director.

The Warriors’ former logos will be featured on various items in the soon-to-be renovated Warrior Room at Fairview High School, as a part of an alumni and historical display.