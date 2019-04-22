Boy’s performance at Ohio bar prompts bill banning child drag shows

Posted 5:26 pm, April 22, 2019, by

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The drag queen performance of a 9-year-old boy at a bar in Fairfield County prompted a state legislator to propose a law aimed at closing what he says is a “loophole in child exploitation laws.”

Legislation proposed by Rep. Timothy Schaffer would update child endangering laws to prevent performances by children that simulate sexual activity and appeal to “the prurient interest.”

“Given our heightened focus on human trafficking and the role money plays in trafficking children, I knew I had to take action to make sure this activity does not occur again,” Schaffer said in a statement. “We can do better to protect innocent children and we must do better.”

Jacob Measley’s mother, Jerri, disagrees. She says her son is not allowed to dance to songs with sexual language and that his moves were learned in dance and gymnastics classes.

The furor began after Jacob, of Perrysburg, performed in drag as “Miss Mae Hem” at a Lancaster bar outside Columbus in December.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.