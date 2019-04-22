Adorable photos released of Prince Louis right before 1st birthday

LONDON –The youngest child of Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate, is about to celebrate his first birthday.

Prince Louis will mark the milestone on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kensington Palace released some adorable photos.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow.  The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk,” they tweeted.

Prince Louis is fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, his father, Prince William, his brother, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte.

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 on Sunday.

He has largely been kept out of the public eye since he was born.

