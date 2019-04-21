× Who stole the kishka? Your guide to Dyngus Day Cleveland 2019

CLEVELAND– Monday is Cleveland’s ninth annual Dyngus Day, a celebration of Polish and Eastern European culture that falls on the day after Easter. It’s a good time for fans of polka and pierogi.

Lolly the Trolley will be offering free rides from Gordon Square to Ohio City and Tremont. There is also a coupon code, LYFT2POLKA, for 20 percent off your Lyft ride to and from the festival grounds.

New to Dyngus Day? Then you’ll probably wonder what’s up with the pussy willows and squirt guns. It’s basically Polish flirting.

Dyngus Day Festival Grounds, corner of West 58th Street and Detroit Avenue

10:30 a.m.: Opening ceremony

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Chardon Polka Band”

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. DJ Kishka

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Don Wojtila Band

4 p.m. Dyngus blessing from St. John Cantius Church

4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.: DJ Kishka Show

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Missing Dyngus Day pageant

6 p.m.: Accordion parade

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Alex Meixner Band

