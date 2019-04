WADSWORTH, Ohio– The Wadsworth Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect.

Police said a man stole a large amount of electronics from the Walmart on Smokerise Drive at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The department released photos of the suspect on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Feke at 330-334-1511 or vfeke@wadsworthcity.org